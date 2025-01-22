Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,857,300 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,269,000 after buying an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.