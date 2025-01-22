JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $6.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $851.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

