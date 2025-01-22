Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

WTFC opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

