StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.