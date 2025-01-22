Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,258 shares of company stock worth $11,246,604 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

