Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.26. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
