Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.26. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

