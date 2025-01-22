SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries comprises 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.