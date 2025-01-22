SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.35. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 64.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

