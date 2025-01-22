SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
SpartanNash Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.35. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
