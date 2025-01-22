Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
POWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Powell Industries
In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $1,738,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 110.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Powell Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.