Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

POWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

Shares of POWL opened at $289.16 on Wednesday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $1,738,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 110.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Powell Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.