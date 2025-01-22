Royal Bank of Canada Increases SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $16.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWI. Wedbush started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.94. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,499.28. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,921,032.78. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SolarWinds by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after buying an additional 800,467 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 371,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $3,673,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $5,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

