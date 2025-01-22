Truist Financial Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $104.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $101.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,267,560 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of State Street by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 43.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

