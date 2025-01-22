Meridian (MRBK) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $27,270.00 billion for the quarter.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect Meridian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRBK opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Meridian has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Meridian from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

