Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $68,260.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $331,272. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $121,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,173.28. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.