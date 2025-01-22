Tompkins Financial (TMP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $74,100.00 billion for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.