Tompkins Financial (TMP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $74,100.00 billion for the quarter.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
