Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $8,200.00 billion for the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

