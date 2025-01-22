South Plains Financial (SPFI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $49,160.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $579.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on South Plains Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,967 shares in the company, valued at $29,009,894.50. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

