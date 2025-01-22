First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $39.32 per share and revenue of $2,258,180.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $55.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $188 EPS for the current fiscal year and $161 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,231.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,027.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,383.00 and a 12-month high of $2,388.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,290.75.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

