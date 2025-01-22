Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Burke & Herbert Financial Services to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHRB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Report on BHRB

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,056.25. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.56 per share, with a total value of $250,381.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,235,487.92. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,950 shares of company stock worth $614,711. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.