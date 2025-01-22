HCA Healthcare (HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $18,234,322.79 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.6 %
HCA opened at $318.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $278.68 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
