Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Telia Company AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

