Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.5 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

