Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $183,420.00 billion for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.