Fanuc (FANUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Fanuc to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $196,083,333.33 billion for the quarter.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect Fanuc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

