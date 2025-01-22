iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.49. Approximately 2,647 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

