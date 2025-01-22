Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

