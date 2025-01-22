CMO Group (LON:CMO) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12). Approximately 36,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 43,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

CMO Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.75.

About CMO Group

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

