Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Shares Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $29.15. 10,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $429.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

