Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 199.10 ($2.45). Approximately 5,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.20 ($2.39).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31. The stock has a market cap of £175.51 million, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

