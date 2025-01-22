Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

