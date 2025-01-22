Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 91,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 102,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.50.

About Greenlane Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.