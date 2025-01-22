Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.59 and last traded at C$15.59. Approximately 535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Mitsubishi Materials Trading Down 13.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.84.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

