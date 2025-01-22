Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.00. 8,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

