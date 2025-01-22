CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.02). Approximately 58,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 61,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.94).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.33. The company has a market cap of £348.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,568.42 and a beta of 0.75.

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 1.31 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

CT Private Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CT Private Equity Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

In other CT Private Equity Trust news, insider Richard Gray bought 4,838 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £21,819.38 ($26,900.97). Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About CT Private Equity Trust

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

