Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

