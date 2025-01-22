Interesting Blockchain Stocks To Research – January 20th

Oracle, Nukkleus, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, and Bitfarms are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, adoption, or utilization of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. These stocks are associated with companies that are either directly working on blockchain solutions or have incorporated blockchain technology into their business models. Investors may consider blockchain stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growing blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.05. 11,593,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.58. Oracle has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Nukkleus (NUKK)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUKK traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 18,969,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,884,008. Nukkleus has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. 35,853,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,360,910. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 23,061,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,653,270. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $20.90. 9,311,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 2.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.00. 8,879,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,011. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.68. 49,276,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,746,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $760.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

