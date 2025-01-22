Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 18,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.41% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

