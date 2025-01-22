Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – January 20th

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Turning Point Brands are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are engaged in the production, cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges to potentially profit from the growth and success of the cannabis industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. 33,792,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,994,340. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,872. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. 239,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.66.

