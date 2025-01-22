Analyzing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and TFS Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.71 $13.06 million $1.41 11.41 TFS Financial $758.78 million 4.66 $79.59 million $0.27 46.59

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFS Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

TFS Financial has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Given TFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 14.70% 8.64% 0.83% TFS Financial 10.49% 4.22% 0.47%

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of investments comprising mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, and corporate debt securities. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and multiple full-service branches and loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. TFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

