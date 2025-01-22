Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Critical Comparison

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Free Report) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -56.33% -59.80% -16.98% Galapagos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.20 million N/A N/A Galapagos $259.40 million 6.05 $229.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Galapagos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galapagos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mallinckrodt and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos 3 5 0 0 1.63

Galapagos has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. Given Galapagos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Summary

Galapagos beats Mallinckrodt on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and AbbVie S.à r.l. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

