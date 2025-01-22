Reviewing Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) & Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aceto and Cosmos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aceto alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health $56.04 million 0.39 -$18.54 million ($2.44) -0.38

This table compares Aceto and Cosmos Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aceto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health -36.39% -9.39% -5.10%

Summary

Cosmos Health beats Aceto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aceto

(Get Free Report)

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.