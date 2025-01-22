Ralph Lauren Corporation Appoints Robert Ranftl as Chief Operating OfficerOn January 20, 2025, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) made significant leadership changes within the company. In a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commissi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ralph Lauren’s 8K filing here.
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.
