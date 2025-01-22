Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $56.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.38). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 113.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 94.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $4,413,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 63.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

