Critical Review: Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Viper Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Viper Energy pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98% Permianville Royalty Trust 12.60% 13.73% 13.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $827.70 million 11.43 $200.09 million $2.33 21.55 Permianville Royalty Trust $3.06 million 16.10 $10.60 million $0.21 7.12

This table compares Viper Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

