Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $62.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.54.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $80.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,477.50. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Etsy by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,296 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,061,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 850,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.