Analyzing Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) & Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Aduro Clean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 0.78% 6.63% 3.06% Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 1 3 3 1 2.50 Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Basf and Aduro Clean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basf and Aduro Clean Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $74.57 billion 0.57 $243.52 million $0.16 74.25 Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies.

Summary

Basf beats Aduro Clean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides automotive OEM and refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries, as well as fast-moving consumer goods sector. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products; fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products; and digital farming solutions. The company engages in engineering and other; rental and leasing; and commodity trading activities. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

