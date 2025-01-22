Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Financial Survey

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Lotus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 1 0 7 2 3.00 Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 237.46%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.13, indicating that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -28.22% -24.61% -18.49% Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Lotus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $84.55 million 3.28 -$21.43 million ($0.54) -11.46 Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, as well as SADA PRIT technology platform. In addition, it is engages in the developing of CD38-SADA and GD2-GD3 Vaccine. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

