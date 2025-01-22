Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -13.68% -10.09% -6.60% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -356.76% -407.04% -229.19%

Risk & Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 12 2 0 2.14 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inari Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $493.63 million 9.43 -$1.64 million ($1.35) -58.89 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.45 million 9.12 -$12.32 million ($0.46) -2.22

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

