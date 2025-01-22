Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $147.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE GKOS opened at $159.18 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,501,000 after buying an additional 1,630,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

