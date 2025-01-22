Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

