Critical Survey: Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) & Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Halcon Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Tamboran Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halcon Resources.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tamboran Resources and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Summary

Tamboran Resources beats Halcon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

